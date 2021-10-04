Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 643,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000.

FDMO opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

