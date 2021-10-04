Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in New Relic by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

NEWR opened at $72.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

