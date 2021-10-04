Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 326 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

