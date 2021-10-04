Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,269 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avangrid by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.74 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.