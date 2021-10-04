Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.32. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

