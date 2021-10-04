Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after purchasing an additional 649,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after buying an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.