Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,578 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 64,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.79.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

