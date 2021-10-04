Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $762.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

