Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CODYY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

