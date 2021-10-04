Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PASTF opened at $36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

