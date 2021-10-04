Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PASTF opened at $36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
