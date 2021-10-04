Comparing Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 3.93% 26.57% 8.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Holicity and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Holicity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holicity and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.91 $88.84 million $6.95 26.91

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Summary

ModivCare beats Holicity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

