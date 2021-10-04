Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,426 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International makes up approximately 5.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.77% of Compass Minerals International worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.74. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

