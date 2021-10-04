Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

