Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 997,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

