CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

CNMD stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

