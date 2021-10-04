Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Orange by 47.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.78 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.