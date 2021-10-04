Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

