Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $289,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

