Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,056 Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Penns Woods Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 1,750 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $174,374. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.