Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,668 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.15 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

