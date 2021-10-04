Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,491 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 70.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

