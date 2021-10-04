Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.