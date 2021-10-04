ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

NYSE COP opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

