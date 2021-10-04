Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STZ.B opened at $212.14 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.