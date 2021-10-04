Contrasting Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 20.87 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -9.66

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -114.69% -32.92% -27.61%

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

