Contrasting Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eneti and StealthGas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. StealthGas has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. Given StealthGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Eneti.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% StealthGas 1.61% 1.71% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and StealthGas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.18 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.94 StealthGas $145.00 million 0.70 $11.98 million $0.44 6.11

StealthGas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StealthGas beats Eneti on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc. engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer. The company was founded in December 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

