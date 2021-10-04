Contrasting Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Zai Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Zai Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Zai Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 28.98 -$68.88 million ($0.61) -6.85 Zai Lab $48.96 million 200.23 -$268.90 million ($3.46) -29.70

Selecta Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zai Lab. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Selecta Biosciences and Zai Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zai Lab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 93.78%. Zai Lab has a consensus price target of $199.85, indicating a potential upside of 94.50%. Given Zai Lab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zai Lab is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -95.56% N/A -28.44% Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zai Lab beats Selecta Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

