CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CONX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

