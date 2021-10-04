Cooke & Bieler LP Has $196.10 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.12% of Syneos Health worth $196,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.74. 5,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,590. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

