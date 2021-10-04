Cooke & Bieler LP Has $321.14 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. IAA comprises about 3.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $321,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. 6,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,725. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

