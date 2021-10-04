Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $77,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $133,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

