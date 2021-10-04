Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $104.14 Million Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $480,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth $236,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.16. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

