Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 304,864 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 304,864 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.31% of Acuity Brands worth $87,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $414,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.26. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,786. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.21.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

