Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 653 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.96. 199,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

