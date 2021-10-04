Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IYM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.20. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.