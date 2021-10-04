Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $83.47. 223,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,431. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

