Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 4,205,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

