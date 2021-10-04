Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $7.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,201. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

