Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 146 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI traded down $22.81 on Monday, hitting $587.89. 5,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,912. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

