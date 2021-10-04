Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

