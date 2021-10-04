Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Tops $3.71

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $156,460.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00007786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.11 or 0.99525601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.00 or 0.07016372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

