Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.94. Cosan shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 656 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

