Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.94. Cosan shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 656 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
