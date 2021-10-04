Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.92

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 20528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Coursera alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,835.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 889,019 shares of company stock valued at $34,489,489.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $45,002,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.