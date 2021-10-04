Covalent Reaches One Day Volume of $9.57 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $55.34 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.31 or 1.00455258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.85 or 0.07003621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

