Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Covanta has decreased its dividend by 51.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Covanta has a payout ratio of 228.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

NYSE CVA opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Covanta has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

