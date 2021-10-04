Cove Street Capital LLC Buys 875 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 5,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $582,473 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.