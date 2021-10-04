Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the period. AZZ accounts for about 2.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AZZ by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

