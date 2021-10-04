Cove Street Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks makes up 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.82% of SecureWorks worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 3,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

