Cove Street Capital LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.06% of DLH worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DLH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth about $359,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.94. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

