Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Covestro stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

